With a significant demand for housing in the region, a local developer is asking for a concept plan amendment to allow the construction of 302 single-family homes in north Johnson City.
Robert Thomas, vice president of operations with Thomas Construction Company, is asking the City Commission to approve the change during its regular meeting on Thursday.
The houses would stretch across 120 acres off Rockingham Road.
The site was originally annexed into the city and zoned in 2002. It received preliminary plat approval in 2005 for a development consisting of 118 single-family homes and 178-townhomes, which ultimately expired in 2011.
The change Thomas is requesting Thursday would increase the number of single-family homes and eliminate the planned townhomes. The project would have a density of 2.5 units per acre. Water and sewer utilities are already available at the site.
Dollar General subdivision
Johnson City commissioners will decide on second reading whether to rezone vacant property near the corner of South Roan Street and University Parkway, which would set the stage for a subdivision consisting of two commercial lots and a residential lot.
The petitioner is asking the city to rezone a 0.4-acre sliver of land in the middle of the property to PB (planned business), which would enlarge the plot’s commercial zone.
A section of the property that borders East Highland Road would change from R-1 (low-density residential) to R-4 (medium-density residential), allowing the construction of six townhomes.
A Dollar General is already planning on moving into the commercial spot closest to University Parkway, which is not part of the rezoning request.
Bank rezoning
Mountain Commerce Bank is asking the city to rezone land at 109 Memory Gardens Road to allow the construction of new corporate offices and a bank branch.
The company plans to build a two-story, 25,000 square foot building on the land, which would change from RO-1 (high-density residential professional office) to B-4 (planned arterial business). Commissioners will consider the request Thursday on third and final reading.
The branch on Memory Gardens Road is one part of a larger expansion by Mountain Commerce Bank, which includes construction of a new operations center at 50 Gray Commons Circle. That facility should be complete this fall, the company said.
Road races
City commissioners will also consider several scheduled road closures for races that will occur in Johnson City throughout 2022. Those include:
• Run for Your Buns 5K on April 23
• May the 4th Be With You/Darth Dash on May 4
• Downtown Mile on June 1
• Bluegrass Half Marathon on Sept. 25
• S’mores Run on Nov. 5
• Jingle Bell Run 5K on Dec. 11
The Goose Chase, a local event management company, is organizing the races.