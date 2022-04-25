Johnson City leaders are requesting applications from community members interested in serving on one of the city’s volunteer boards and committees.
Appointed boards have influence over a variety of activities in the city, including land use, public art projects and tourism.
Any citizen interested in serving may submit an application online at www.johnsoncitytn.org/boards. The deadline for applications is Friday, June 3. Applications are kept on file for one year.
Descriptions of each board and committee may be found online at www.johnsoncitytn.org/boards_and_committees.
The Johnson City Commission will make the appointments in July. Here is a list of the positions to be filled:
• Board of Dwelling Standards and Review: Determines action regarding substandard housing and/or commercial structures within the city limits.
Two appointments; one for a three-year term and one for a term expiring January 2024. City residency required.
• BrightRidge board of directors: Serves as a liaison between BrightRidge’s customers and management.
One appointment for a four-year term. City residency required.
• Convention and Visitors Bureau board of directors: The bureau showcases the uniqueness of Johnson City and develops increased civic interest in the city as an attraction to tourists, visitors and individuals.
Responsibilities include soliciting special events to take place in Johnson City, promoting the distinctive resources of Johnson City, and increasing the economic contribution of tourism in order to grow Johnson City and relieve the burdens of government.
Two appointments, each for three-year terms. One position requires management level employment within the lodging industry. Applicants for the remaining position must be directly associated with tourism, hospitality, entertainment, retail, finance, or special events. City residency or employment within the municipal limits required.
• Emergency Medical Service board of directors: Manages Emergency Medical Services.
Two appointments, each for three-year terms. One position must be held by a healthcare professional. City residency required.
• Health and Educational Facilities Board: Aids medical and educational facilities in obtaining tax-free loans as allowed by a combination of federal and state of Tennessee statutes.
Two appointments, each for six-year terms.
• Housing and Community Development Advisory Board: Advises and makes recommendations concerning housing, community, and economic development issues.
Two appointments, each for three-year terms. City residency required.
• Johnson City Development Authority: Promotes and assists with the development and redevelopment of Johnson City, with specific emphasis on the downtown district and support for the local business community.
At least four appointments, with term length not to exceed three years.
• Johnson City Public Library Board: Governing body and controlling fiscal authority for the public library. For information, contact Julia Turpin at julia.turpin@jcpl.org or 423-434-4457.
Two appointments, each for three-year terms. City residency required.
• Johnson City Regional Planning Commission: Administers the city’s subdivision regulations and advises the City Commission on matters of long-range development policy, zoning and annexation.
One appointment for a three-year term. City residency required.
• Parks and Recreation Advisory Board: Makes recommendations regarding recreation services and facilities.
Up to four appointments, each for three-year terms. City residency required.
• Public Art Committee: Considers matters concerning public art, monuments, murals, or other creative efforts of individuals or groups.
Six appointments, each for three-year terms.