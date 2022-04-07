Johnson City is pursuing $9.6 million in federal funding to build a 2,200-foot road network through Innovation Park, a step that officials hope will help spur business growth on dozens of acres of largely unused land.
During their regular meeting on Thursday, commissioners authorized staff to apply for a $9.6 million RAISE grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation, which would require an additional 20% match from the city totaling $2.4 million.
The city would lengthen Novus Drive across West Market Street, ultimately providing access to McKinley Road and North State of Franklin Road. The road extension would bisect two 30-acre properties on West Market Street: One owned by the city and the other owned by East Tennessee State University.
Together known as Innovation Park, the 60-acre stretch has been master planned, the city says, to host 625,000 square feet of businesses that would focus on medical, technology and education jobs. The city’s land is vacant, and ETSU’s property still has developable acreage.
Innovation Park is the final phase of a larger project known as the Med-Tech Corridor, which began in the 1990s. The initiative, the city’s grant application says, was intended to link three business parks along a 1.7-mile stretch of roadway with a “theme of health care, education and technology.”
The city has already completed both the northern anchor, Med Tech Park, and the southern anchor, Millennium Park.
“It’s probably the most critical for the city long-term,” Public Works Director Phil Pindzola said about Innovation Park. “Because it opens up land that we can’t develop today.”
Pindzola said the city should know whether it’s received the RAISE grant by Oct. 1. Beyond the road network, the infrastructure project in Innovation Park would also include two 60-foot traffic circles, underground electrical utilities, 10G fiber, walking trails and sidewalks.
Pindzola said the city hopes to attract businesses to the property that don’t currently exist in Johnson City.
“Once we build the infrastructure, we open that land up for future development,” he said. “We don’t know when it will occur, and we don’t know what it would be.”
However, Pindzola said the property could serve as a landing pad for entrepreneurs nurtured at ETSU’s nearby Innovation Lab or in a business incubator the city plans to place in the former Ashe Street Courthouse.
“This is a place where, as those industries grow, they could move,” Pindzola said. “It could be something that we just do not see today.”
The land is a short drive from some of the city’s largest employers, including ETSU, the Johnson City Medical Center and the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
302 single-family homes
Commissioners approved a concept plan amendment that would allow construction of 302 single-family homes off Rockingham Road in Johnson City.
Thomas Construction Company is building the infrastructure for those houses, and Robert Thomas, vice president of operations, requested the change on Thursday.
Thomas said the company will develop the roads and underground utilities. A national builder will then buy the lots and build the homes themselves.
Thomas said his company will begin work sometime in the next few months, and infrastructure development will take about 36 months. He did not have a timeline for the construction of the homes.
Beer and Miranda Lambert
Sodexo, ETSU’s food service provider, has received permission from the city to sell beer during the Miranda Lambert concert at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium on April 29.
Scott Carter, ETSU’s director of intercollegiate athletics, said this would be the first time alcohol has been sold at the stadium, and noted that the university hasn’t made a decision about selling beer during football games.
“We’re surveying the landscape and taking it one step at a time right now,” he said.