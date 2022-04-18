After purchasing the two-story portion of the historic CC&O train depot last May, Johnson City may take legal action to obtain $8,431.10 in unpaid rent from a former tenant.
City commissioners will decide Thursday whether to authorize a civil summons claim against Fleet Feet, an athletic apparel store that opened its Johnson City location at the depot approximately five years ago.
Johnson City bought the building last year with plans to put its new visitors center in the first floor and agreed to allow Fleet Feet to continue to use the space until the business could move to a new location.
In September, commissioners approved a short-term permissive use agreement with Fleet Feet to give the company time to complete the move.
According to the agreement, the city would charge a monthly rent of $2,500, and the company would have until Nov. 30 to leave the building. Fleet Feet, however, failed to vacate by the time the deal expired, the city said.
In early December, City Attorney Sunny Sandos sent a letter to the company’s owner, Phil Horner, notifying him that the city would take “immediate possession” of the property on Dec. 10. The city would also charge a pro-rated rent for December.
If the company was unable to turn over possession of the space by Dec. 10, the letter states, the city would charge a rent of $5,000 for the month.
“The city hereby further reserves the right to exercise all legal remedies available should you continue to fail to timely vacate the premises,” the letter concludes. “Please govern yourself accordingly.”
Fleet Feet did ultimately move out of the building by the Dec. 10 deadline, Sandos said.
The Johnson City Press was unable to reach Horner on Monday. The store’s Johnson City location is now in the shopping center at 1735 W. State of Franklin Road.
If the commission decides to take action, Sandos said, the city would file a civil summons in General Sessions Court.
Sandos said Johnson City and its elected officials have an obligation to ensure city property is used in a prudent and equitable manner.
“It’s not fair to other businesses in the downtown area (for someone) to be able to utilize space for free purely based upon who owns the building,” she said.
Background
Johnson City purchased the two-story portion of the Carolina, Clinchfield & Ohio train depot, 302 Buffalo St., last year for $750,000.
The city’s Convention and Visitors Bureau now has office space upstairs. Although the precise timeline is unclear, the bureau’s executive director, Brenda Whitson, told the Press in March the organization hopes to open the visitors center this summer.
Officials have said the new location will place the visitors bureau in a more visible spot closer to the center of downtown.
The bureau was previously situated in a building at 603 E. Market St. beside the Municipal and Safety Building, a place that city leaders have said was not ideal.
The organization will soon have company in the historic depot. A new restaurant, BURG’r & BARREL, will open in the building’s single-story section at 330 Cherry St. this spring.