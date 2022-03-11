An intricate model train display of Johnson City has sat unattended inside the historic Carolina, Clinchfield & Ohio train depot since Tupelo Honey left the space in 2018.
Now, with the building recently purchased by a local family of restaurateurs, the display is moving out — donated to the George L. Carter Railroad Museum. The display, which weighs half-a-ton, will be placed in storage until the museum is able to move to a larger space, something they hope to find on Walnut Street in the next year.
“It has been sitting for there for many years now,” said Museum Director Fred Alsop. “And now it is being donated back to ETSU and the Carter Railroad Museum.”
The display was commissioned by Berkshire Hathaway for Tupelo Honey before they moved in in 2014, and was built by volunteers from the railroad museum.
“I’m really happy that we’re getting it back,” said Alsop. “I had talked to city managers for a number of years when I knew Tupelo Honey was gone just to try to preserve this. but I never thought it might gifted back to the university but I’m very happy it’s going to be.”
