Law enforcement officials are reminding local residents that there are crooks out there who are looking to steal their money over the phone.

The Johnson City Police Department is advising citizens to be on the lookout for a telephone scam involving a caller who pretends to be a representative of the department and is asking for money.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you