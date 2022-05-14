With fuel costs and other expenses on the rise, Johnson City might increase the fee for trash collection to afford ongoing equipment replacements.
Municipal rates would rise from $11 per month to $13. Regional rates, which the city charges for trash collection outside its limits, would increase by $1 a month to $19.
The city is also proposing increases in the rates for industrial and commercial collection for both the municipal and regional systems.
Staff proposed the increase to city commissioners during a budget presentation on Thursday about the city’s enterprise funds.
Commissioners are in the middle of a series of workshops about their fiscal year 2023 budget, which they will consider over the course of three meetings in June. The first of three readings will be June 2, when the commission will also hold a public hearing.
Assistant City Manager Randy Trivette said the city’s solid waste division evaluates the useful life of its fleet to budget for future needs. Some years the needs are higher than others.
“That’s kind of like a roller coaster ride of some years they have to spend a lot and some years it comes down, but they kind of got it spread out the best they can so they’re not having to replace all the equipment at one time,” he said.
Under the department’s current schedule for capital equipment replacements, which it funds without issuing debt, the city anticipates its cash balance for municipal solid waste services will dip below zero in fiscal year 2028.
With a $2 rate increase, the cash balance would remain above $2 million but dip below $1 million in fiscal year 2031.
Commissioners last approved an increase for residential collections rates in June 2018, bringing the cost from $9 a month to $11. The city increased its regional curbside collection rate to $18 in 2019.
Among other expenses, the solid waste division has seen a 76% increase in the cost of fuel and a 31% increase in the cost of equipment.
“We’re seeing increases across the board, and that’s pretty common across the country right now,” Trivette said. “Every department ... is seeing increases due to inflation and just rising costs.”
Public Works Director Phil Pindzola said the city’s “burn rate,” which includes the cost of operating the landfill, personnel and equipment, is extraordinarily high.
“We don’t have the ability to absorb that through growth,” Pindzola said. “That just is not going to occur, so we have to adjust the rates.”
Mayor Joe Wise said the rates Johnson City is charging for residential service are already a deal.
“Compared to what private companies are charging in Knoxville for residential service, they wish they had $18 a month,” Wise said.
“We have the lowest rates,” Pindzola added. “I mean it’s ridiculous. ... On the city side — $11 — everybody looks at us and says, ‘How do you break even?’”