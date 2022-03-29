Johnson City leaders have officially authorized a development agreement that will facilitate the construction of 145-units of replacement housing for residents of the John Sevier Center, an aging subsidized housing complex in the heart of downtown.
The city’s Industrial Development Board approved the deal during a meeting on Tuesday morning.
The Johnson City Development Authority, which bought the Sevier Center in September 2019 and oversees the welfare of residents, is also a party to the agreement and approved it last Monday. The Johnson City Commission, which is loaning money to the developer to plug a funding gap in the project, authorized the deal last Thursday.
Building new housing for residents of the Sevier Center would allow the JCDA to sell the century-old building to a developer, but officials have repeatedly stressed that finding new accommodations for tenants has always been a top priority.
“The ultimate goal was always to improve the living conditions at the John Sevier and ultimately to improve downtown,” Johnson City Development Authority Chair Hank Carr said onTuesday. “But step one had to be to improve the conditions for the residents.”
What are the details of the agreement?
LHP Capital, a real estate developer based in Knoxville, plans to build the new apartment complex at 2162 S. Roan St., a $31 million project that it said requires assistance from a $5.9 million loan from the city. The rest of the funding will come from tax credit equity and a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development loan.
LHP Capital took over property management of the Sevier Center last April, a change that Carr said the JCDA felt was in the best interest of residents.
Officials have said the new spot offers distinct benefits over the Sevier Center’s existing location at 141 E. Market St., which is 1.5 miles from the proposed site.
The new housing would be next door to a Food City with a pharmacy. It’s also a short distance from a bus stop, a commercial corridor and the Haven of Mercy thrift store.
Because the city cannot loan money directly to LHP Capital, it’s relying on the Industrial Development Board to act as a conduit for that funding.
LHP Capital will receive $1.2 million in advance to buy the property on South Roan Street, and the city will disperse the remainder of the loan based on the completion of construction milestones.
Once the new development reaches net cash flow in excess of $100,000, the developer will use 25% of the revenue generated beyond that amount to pay debt service on the $5.9 million loan.
The loan will bear interest at the lowest applicable federal rate, and it will be repayable in full if LHP Capital sells the new development or re-syndicates it.
Transferring the Sevier Center’s housing assistance payments contract to a new location freezes rents for five years, meaning it’s likely that the city won’t begin to receive debt service payments until that period ends. Rent increases wouldn’t affect residents.
The board is also entering into a 20-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with the company, which will lower property taxes paid on the new complex on South Roan Street.
LHP Capital will convey the property to the Industrial Development Board and make lease payments beginning at $30,000 a year on the facility, an amount that will increase 2% per calendar year.
Until construction is complete, the company will make PILOT payments equivalent to the property taxes payable for tax year 2022. In 2021, taxes on the property were a little under $8,000 for the city and county combined.
What’s next?
City officials and LHP Capital have outlined a tentative timeline for the project. Over the next 90 days, the industrial development board will flesh out the finer financial details of the agreement.
The 20-acre property on South Roan Street needs to be rezoned and could appear in front of the Johnson City Regional Planning Commission in April and receive subsequent approval from the City Commission in June. Boones Creek Properties currently owns the land.
The developer plans to hold meetings with Sevier Center residents in April or May to show them designs for the new project.
LHP Capital expects construction to begin in December 2023 with completion occurring in August 2025. Sevier Center residents would relocate to the new complex at that time.