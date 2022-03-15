Barring any obstacles, Johnson City aims to open its new visitors center at the former Carolina, Clinchfield & Ohio train depot this summer.
The City Commission purchased the two-story portion of the historic depot at 300 Buffalo St. last May for $750,000.
In its 2021 annual report, the city’s Convention and Visitors Bureau said it expected to open the center on the first floor of the building in June, but Executive Director Brenda Whitson said Tuesday that, although the timeline is still unclear, the project could more realistically wrap up in August.
Supply chain issues could delay renovations, she said, and the city also needs to select a design for the visitors center, which will guide the arrangement of marketing materials.
The bureau moved its offices to the second floor of the building last August, and city employees are now in the process of conducting renovations downstairs, which will include setting up a break area, supply room and ADA-compliant restrooms. They’re also seeking bids for painting and floor re-sanding. So far, Whitson said, much of the work has involved interior demolition, building walls and setting up utilities.
The space will also include a desk area that will accommodate two employees, a visitors services manager and an assistant.
“Our goal ... is for the visitors center to be an experience of what we have to offer in downtown Johnson City,” Whitson said, providing a taste of the recreation opportunities, music, parks and festivals available to tourists.
“It’s a tidbit,” she said. “It’s not meant to be a museum, but it’s meant to give people who come in just a feel.”
The building will also act as an official store for Johnson City branded merchandise, Whitson said, which will start out small as the organization weighs demand.
City officials had initially planned on moving communications and marketing staff and employees from the Johnson City Development Authority to the building, but Whitson said those plans have changed.
The bureau was previously headquartered in the Chamber of Commerce’s old building at 603 E. Market St. Although visitors did stop by that location, Whitson said, the spot was difficult to find and didn’t offer a visual introduction to the area.
“It was never set up in a visitors center fashion,” Whitson said. “There were brochures to be given out ... but never a true experience.”
The organization’s new headquarters on Buffalo Street places it in the center of the downtown area with easy access to the interstate and businesses on Main Street. It marks a more deliberate step to market the city to tourists. Whitson did not have an estimate for the cost of renovations.
“We want when (people) come into this visitors center that that is their first true, authentic experience of Johnson City,” Whitson said, “and they can see when they walk out the front doors, ‘Wow, this is exactly what they said it was.’”
The visitors bureau will soon have a neighbor. The single-story section of the depot building, which used to house Tupelo Honey before the restaurant closed in 2018, will contain a new eatery called BURG’r & BARREL.
Peerless Hospitality Concepts plans to open the establishment this spring.