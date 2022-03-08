With the state lifting time constraints on the use of a $5 million grant, Johnson City aims to complete renovations of the former Ashe Street Courthouse around the end of 2022.
City commissioners recently heard an update on the project and reviewed a handful of design options. Assistant City Manager Randy Trivette said the city hopes to have the project finished in December or January.
Commissioners have officially approved an agreement with the state outlining how the city can use its $5 million allocation.
Last April, Gov. Bill Lee included the funding in his fiscal year 2022 budget, but city leaders have been concerned that they would have to spend the money by June 30, which would have been a tight turnaround for the project. The state has now eliminated that deadline.
Trivette told commissioners last week that the state will send the money up front. The city will maintain records on the use of those funds and can now work until the money is exhausted.
Johnson City is looking at three design options for the renovation.
One involves adding a canopied entranceway at the back of the building, where it borders West Walnut Street, and installing an elevator and secondary staircase in the existing footprint of the structure.
Another option would entail building an entrance and stairwell tower, which would also face West Walnut Street, and crews would place a new elevator in the existing footprint.
The third option would tear down an old, single-story addition on Earnest Street, which was constructed in the mid-1960s, and build a new lobby entrance with an additional elevator and stairwell tower.
That single-story addition off Earnest Street, Trivette noted, doesn’t blend architecturally with the remainder of the building. The brick doesn’t match and the flat roof has visible HVAC units on top.
“It has no historic significance to the original 1910 building,” Trivette said.
Leaving that 1960s addition also encroaches on the square footage available in the original 1910 building, Trivette noted.
Trivette said the city plans to assemble members of the original West Walnut Street task force to provide feedback on the drawings. The city anticipates it will have a design identified by the end of March, which will go before the Johnson City Historic Zoning Commission for review.
Story continues after document.
Ashe Street Courthouse Desi... by David Floyd
As officials iron out their preferred design, Trivette said the city is primarily focused on ensuring the building complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act. It must contain an elevator and stairwells on opposing ends of the building so visitors can exit in the event of a fire.
They also want to maintain the historical integrity of the former courthouse, which is one of the few “Beaux Arts” style structures in Johnson City, while also tying the exterior landscaping into the renovation of West Walnut Street.
The building has also sustained a significant amount of water damage, especially on the second floor. When city officials toured the former courthouse in December, they saw broken tiles, spongy floors and walls mottled with discoloration.
Trivette said crews will begin interior demolition work and asbestos abatement at the end of March.
The former Ashe Street Courthouse, 401 Ashe St., was built in 1910 and operated as the Johnson City Postal Savings Bank and Post Office until 1937. It reopened as a Washington County courthouse from 1940-1985.
Crews then renovated the structure, and it served as a call center for Washington County 911 until late 2017. It has been vacant since then but temporarily served as a quarantine site in 2020 for homeless people who tested positive for COVID-19.
The structure could eventually serve as a pivotal anchor for the ongoing revitalization of West Walnut Street.
The city plans to transform the stretch of Earnest Street that connects West Walnut and Ashe streets into a pedestrian walkway with benches, trellises and small gathering spaces. That spot will be the primary link between West Walnut Street and the downtown area.
Once it’s renovated, city leaders have said they plan to use at least a portion of the former courthouse as a business incubator, but because the building was deeded to Washington County by the federal government, Trivette said, it must also maintain a public use.
“I can see multiple parts of the building being used for different purposes — all with the idea of having it for public use and economic growth,” Trivette said.
Johnson City and Washington County leaders are considering an arrangement in which the city takes over long-term responsibility for the building, either by transferring ownership to the city or through a long-term lease, but nothing has been finalized.