In less than two weeks, the Johnson City Farmers Market will return downtown, offering visitors a chance to peruse locally grown produce.
The farmers market will be open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays from May 7 until the end of October. Vendors will set up under the Pavilion at Founders Park, 225 Commerce St.
“You are getting fresh food — much more fresh than what you would get in the grocery store,” Farmers Market President Tiffany Stanley said. “Most importantly you are supporting your local farmers.”
Because there are already events scheduled at the pavilion during certain weekends, the farmers market will occur in the parking lot at the Model Mill on four Saturdays this year: June 4, June 25, Aug. 13 and Aug. 20.
Although they will have a few resellers this year, Stanley said, the market is continuing to highlight local farmers.
There will be two or three food trucks at the Pavilion each Saturday, Stanley said, and there will be some interesting additions to the goods on sale this year, including vendors selling beef jerky and mushrooms.
Vendors will also sell flowers, crafts and various fruits and vegetables.
Stanley estimated that the market has about 40 vendors signed up this year. Stanley said most of those, 30 to 40, will usually set up at the Pavilion each week.
Farmers market leaders have previously expressed concerns about the cost of renting the Pavilion at Founders Park from Johnson City on a weekly basis.
Currently, the cost to rent the Pavilion for half a day is $300, but Stanley said the farmers market organization is receiving a 50% discount the city offers to nonprofits, bringing their rate to $150.
The market is seeking sponsorships from businesses to overcome that cost, Stanley said, and has so far managed to secure support from BrightRidge, TownView, Ballad Health, Timber and Keller Williams Realty.
Stanley said Grant Summers, the president of Summers-Taylor Inc. and owner of the Model Mill, is letting the market use the parking lot at the former General Mills building, 600 Sevier St., for free. The market will also list them as a sponsor.