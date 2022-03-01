Hoping to fund ongoing improvements to West Walnut Street and an expansion at Winged Deer Park, Johnson City could soon borrow more than $74 million.
Johnson City commissioners will decide during their meeting Thursday whether to authorize an initial bond resolution totaling $74,125,000. Publishing the resolution in a newspaper kicks off a 20-day public input period.
During that time residents can generate a petition calling for a referendum. To do so it must receive signatures from at least 10% of registered voters in Johnson City.
If no petition is circulated, the commission would then authorize the bond resolution during its next meeting on March 24, and the actual bond issuance would occur in early May.
The bond issuance includes $34,704,372 earmarked for work on West Walnut Street, which also encompasses money set aside for water, sewer and stormwater upgrades.
The city is in the middle of a massive rehabilitation project on West Walnut Street designed to boost commercial activity on the corridor and upgrade aging infrastructure.
Another $17,090,391 will fund an expansion at Winged Deer Park, where Johnson City is planning on building a complex consisting of four new diamond ballfields that visitors will be able to use as soccer fields.
Plans have also included construction of two additional grass soccer fields next to the complex, and a new locker room for umpires will help the city host larger tournaments.
City staff sent the project out for bids on Feb. 14. They will be due on March 9, and staff expect commissioners will award the project on March 24. Construction may start in April with work wrapping up in January 2023.
The proposed bond issuance includes about $43.5 million in general fund expenses. That could strain a policy the City Commission established in the early 2000s, which states that annual debt service payments shouldn’t exceed 10% of general fund expenditures.
If commissioners borrow the full amount, annual debt service payments from the general fund could rise to a high of about 11.3% in 2023 before dipping back below 10% in 2026.
Mullican Flooring incentives
At the request of the company, Johnson City commissioners will decide Thursday whether to terminate a 2017 incentive agreement with Mullican Flooring.
Johnson City and Washington County each provided $600,000 to induce Mullican Flooring to make a $15 million investment in its local operations, which included a commitment from the company to create 200 jobs over five years. The company has had trouble meeting that goal.
The company entered into a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement for a new facility in Johnson City. With help from the incentive, Mullican moved into 129 Roweland Drive, where they transferred warehousing to free up space at their manufacturing facility on Woodlyn Road.
“Mullican Flooring, like every other manufacturer in the U.S., is working hard to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing labor market,” the company said in a statement.
Because of those “market conditions,” the company said, Mullican has asked the city and county to dissolve its PILOT agreement, “which was developed in vastly different labor and economic climates.”
“We view these challenges as fairly routine matters of procedure that have no impact on our day-to-day operations or our long-term commitment to this region,” Mullican Flooring representatives said. “We are enjoying high demand for our products, and look forward to continued future growth as we collaborate with city and county leaders for the benefit of Northeast Tennessee.”