Johnson City has started the process of borrowing $74 million, a decision that leaders say will ensure the city has the infrastructure necessary to meet growing demands.
“These are major capital investments that have useful life and lasting consequence long beyond the terms of these bond issuances,” Mayor Joe Wise told the Johnson City Press on Wednesday.
The City Commission unanimously approved an initial bond resolution totaling $74,125,000 during their regular meeting on Thursday, kicking off 20 days of public input. Commissioners plan to consider the full issuance during their meeting on March 24. According to the resolution, the interest rate won’t exceed 6%.
The issuance includes about $35 million for the city’s rehabilitation of West Walnut Street, which encompasses water, sewer and stormwater upgrades.
An additional $17 million will fund an expansion at Winged Deer Park. That will involve constructing a new complex consisting of four diamond ball fields, which will also be usable for soccer games, and two turfed rectangular fields.
“We are really building the environment here that supports our young people and adults because we all go there and use those facilities (at Winged Deer Park),” said Commissioner Jenny Brock, “but they’re going to be at a caliber now that we will see tournaments coming here in droves.”
The city plans to use an additional $2.5 million for improvements to West Oakland Avenue and West Mountainview Road and $750,000 for enhancements to the intersection at North State of Franklin and Knob Creek roads.
Those upgrades will help accommodate residential projects in that area, where at least two large developments are underway: A 288-unit apartment complex at 1072 W. Oakland Ave., and 178 townhomes at 2644 Knob Creek Road. Additionally, the city is working with the state to turn Knob Creek Road into a five-lane thoroughfare with an overpass running above the existing CSX rail line.
Excluding West Walnut Street, the city has earmarked an additional $16.4 million for various water and sewer projects and $2.1 million for schools, which will include the cost of adding a turf field at Indian Trail Intermediate School and turfing the track at Science Hill High School.
About 20 years ago, the City Commission established a policy stating that annual debt service payments shouldn’t exceed 10% of general fund expenditures.
Issuing $43.4 million in general fund debt means the city could potentially overshoot that benchmark by up to 1.3 percentage points, but it would fall back under that 10% threshold in 2026 as other debt rolls off.
Wise stressed that these bonds are part of a deliberate, long-term capital plan, and the city will spend the money on projects that are “critical” to staying ahead of the growth curve. It’s also possible that interest rates could climb higher if the city waits to borrow money.
Over the last 20 years, the city has experienced a steady influx of new residents. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Johnson City’s population grew 12.5% to 71,046 residents between 2010 and 2020. It similarly jumped 13.85% between 2000 and 2010.
“We don’t want to wait to invest in water and sewer and roads and have those needs become exponentially worse,” Wise said. “We don’t want to wait one, two, three years and have the cost of borrowing money increase significantly.”
Commissioner John Hunter noted Thursday that not all debt is bad debt.
“If not for the ability to borrow many of us would still be renting rather than owning the home we live in, building equity and opportunity,” he said. “And as such, we are able to provide the quality of life that residents today deserve as much as those who succeed us. It allows us to expand roads, which is much needed today, and prepare us for the future.”
Other business
• At the request of the company, the City Commission on Thursday dissolved a 2017 incentive agreement with Mullican Flooring, which was unable to meet hiring goals outlined in their deal.
The company will repay $544,494.72 to Johnson City, which includes proceeds from a grant plus abated property taxes.
“They basically want to make the taxpayers whole, and I think it’s a good thing because they will stay a viable corporate citizen,” Gerald Thomas, chair of the Johnson City Industrial Development Board, told the commission Thursday. “They’ll operate as usual. They just ... won’t be able to operate as large as they wanted to, but they’ll still be here and still operating.”
Wise reiterated his appreciation for Mullican Flooring and how they’ve handled the situation. The company’s 2017 payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement, he noted, started before the pandemic, which has resulted in a challenging economic climate for many businesses.
• The state has opted to lift time constraints on a $5 million appropriation Johnson City has received to renovate the former Ashe Street Courthouse.
Originally, city officials were concerned they would only have until June 30 to complete the project. Now, the state will send the money upfront, and the city will be able to work on the project until it has exhausted the funding.