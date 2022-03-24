Marking a critical milestone for the project, Johnson City will loan a Knoxville development company $5.9 million to replace aging accommodations at the John Sevier Center, a subsidized housing complex in downtown.
LHP Capital has proposed building 145 new apartments at 2162 S. Roan St., a plan that requires financial assistance from the city.
“We believe that we can provide through this process better living conditions for the folks who are currently in the John Sevier,” said City Manager Cathy Ball. “Hands down. No question about it.”
On Thursday, commissioners approved a development agreement with the company, which includes a $5,943,525 loan that will plug a gap in the $31 million construction project. The rest of the funding will come from tax credit equity and a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development 221(d)(4) loan.
“We’re stepping into a gap where the private sector cannot fully function because the free market is not working in the way we ultimately hoped it would,” said Johnson City Mayor Joe Wise. “150 of our neighbors need somewhere to live, and if you have not been in the John Sevier Center as I have been, you may not know it, but where they’re living now does not reflect the best we can do for them.”
Johnson City will loan the money through its Industrial Development Board, which is also a party to the agreement. The Johnson City Development Authority purchased the building in September 2019 and approved the deal on Monday. The Industrial Development Board will take action on March 28.
The city will also enter into a 20-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with LHP, which will abate property taxes paid on the new development. Once the housing is complete, the company will pay $30,000 annually, an amount that will increase 2% each calendar year.
Although the new complex will free up the Sevier Center for redevelopment, city officials have said the project is first and foremost an investment in the building’s residents. Commissioner Jenny Brock added that the undertaking is also an investment in affordable housing.
“I think that’s one of the biggest benefits for our city,” Brock said. “We all know there’s a shortage of affordable housing. This is replacement. I wish it was an addition to, and we need to continue to think about how we get more affordable housing in our community.”
What comes next?
The city is close to finalizing the agreement with LHP, but the project still faces obstacles.
The most immediate is a forthcoming inspection from HUD, which will impact whether the federal agency transfers the Sevier Center’s housing assistance payments contract to the new site on South Roan Street. The facility has previously failed HUD inspections it received in 2015 and 2017.
Johnson City Development Authority Chair Hank Carr said the 98-year-old building has at least 10 years of deferred maintenance, but the JCDA has invested $400,000 in repairs to prepare for the upcoming inspection. Among other upgrades, the authority has replaced roofs and ceiling tiles, repainted hallways and cleaned sprinkler heads.
Carr said the organization has been conducting practice inspections for the last couple of years to prepare for the real thing, which has helped to identify and resolve problems. However, the old building also requires regular, recurring maintenance.
“It’s been a real challenge to bring that building up to acceptable standards for the residents,” Carr said. “It’s a continual challenge, and it’s not sustainable over a long period of time.”
Where are tenants going?
The site on South Roan Street is 1.5 miles from the Sevier Center’s existing location at 141 E. Market St., and proponents say it provides better access to services.
The property is next door to a Food City, which contains a pharmacy, and is close to a bus stop, a commercial corridor and the Haven of Mercy thrift store. Parking will be better, and city officials say the improved access to transit services will make it easier for residents to travel around town for appointments or errands.
LHP will own the new housing once it’s finished and is targeting completion in 2025. The developer has said the complex will include green space and will consist of one-bedroom apartments larger than many of the units available at the Sevier Center.
‘We need to protect these residents’
On Christmas Eve in 1989, a massive fire at John Sevier Center killed 16 people, a tragedy that decades later has underpinned the effort to move residents to more suitable housing.
When he was elected to the City Commission almost six years ago, Vice Mayor Todd Fowler said the John Sevier Center was one of his priorities.
“I moved here in 1993, right after the fire that was in that building, and heard about it,” Fowler said. “We need to do better for the people that live there. I think you all are doing that.”
Ball said she watched a documentary about the conflagration as she was considering the city manager position in Johnson City.
“It was extremely emotional for me, and I knew that I never wanted to live through an experience like that in Johnson City,” Ball said, adding that she’s talked to firefighters on scene that day who said the situation could have been much worse.
“I think it’s incumbent upon us, and I think it created a level of urgency around doing this for all of us,” she said. “... We need to protect those residents, and this is a step forward in doing that.”