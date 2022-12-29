Officials from the city of Johnson City, Summers-Taylor Inc. and the Chamber of Commerce were among those who gathered earlier this year to officially cut the ribbon on the redevelopment of the Model Mill, 500 W. Walnut St. The building is now home to the Chamber of Commerce’s offices.
Officials from the city of Johnson City, Summers-Taylor Inc. and the Chamber of Commerce were among those who gathered earlier this year to officially cut the ribbon on the redevelopment of the Model Mill, 500 W. Walnut St. The building is now home to the Chamber of Commerce’s offices.
It’s been a year of transition and progress for the Chamber of Commerce of Johnson City/Jonesborough/Washington County.
In fact, the president and CEO of the chamber describes the last 12 months as a “dynamic” period for both his organization and the community. Bob Cantler also said in a message that will be going out to Chamber members next week that his organization “is experiencing a strong momentum for adding value to our business community and members.”
The Chamber started off 2022 by moving to its new offices in the Model Mill on West Walnut Street in January. Cantler said the new location has “greatly improved our ability to connect with our members and offers an impressive introduction to the many residents and businesses relocating to Washington County.”
Cantler said the Chamber has sold the building that formerly served as its headquarters and “all the funds needed for our relocation to the Mill have been secured, meaning all our current fundraising efforts are directed toward programming.”
The transition has allowed the Chamber to offer its members and the community a number of new initiatives, including:
• Launching YPJohnson City to attract and retain young professionals.
• Hosting Co.Starters for business start-ups.
• Implementing Internet Marketing programs to assist small businesses.
• Introducing Network@Nine programs to encourage business leaders to connect.
• And launching the “Bob Owens Community Leadership Fund,” a non-profit program focused on behavior and mental health programs along with community leadership initiatives.
Cantler said these programs are “above and beyond” the Chamber’s traditional programs to educate, advocate, recruit and network with and on behalf of its members.
As the Chamber prepares to celebrate its 108th year of serving Washington County’s business community, Cantler said his organization wants its members to know it will continue to serve their interests. He also noted some positive business news of Washington County in recent months.
Those headlines include:
• The county was ranked in the fall as the No.1 Emerging Housing Market in the United States by Wall Street Journal/Realtors.com.
• The county registered an unprecedented 9.1% GDP growth over the previous year to a $7.4 billion historic level.
• And the county’s unemployment levels have been as low as 2.8% and averaging a low 3% for the past year.