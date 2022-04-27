A board that evaluates building conditions within Johnson City limits will assess issues at two downtown properties.
The Johnson City Board of Dwelling Standards and Review will hold show cause hearings for 213 E. Main St. and 204 W. State of Franklin Road during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at City Hall.
Staff will present evidence to the board, which will decide whether conditions at the buildings merit ordering a public hearing.
The building at 213 E. Main St. used to house Atomik Comiks on the first floor.
Development Coordinator Will Righter said pieces of the building’s exterior wall have been falling onto the roof of the Holy Taco Cantina, which sits in a shorter, neighboring structure at 211 E. Main St.
Mortar plaster was coming off in chunks, which the restaurant was concerned would damage its roof, Righter said.
According to a message on the Atomik Comiks website, the business closed its doors permanently in summer 2021 after 30 years in operation. The bulk of the store’s inventory has been sold, but the owner, Shawn Samier, still has a presence on eBay, the post said.
Samier also owns the building at 213 E. Main St., according to state property information.
The building at 204 W. State of Franklin Road shares an address with 132 Spring St. The top of the building facing State of Franklin Road is bowing outwards, Righter said, but staff doesn’t believe the damage is severe enough to warrant closing off the sidewalk.
“We obviously don’t want it to get to the point where it’s a safety issue,” Righter said.
The wall fronting Spring Street also has some loose bricks near the top of the structure, Righter said.
Permits were issued in early 2019 for interior demolition and repairs to the building’s roof, but those have since expired, Righter said. City staff members have not been inside the building, which is currently vacant.
Johnson City Opportunity Properties LLC owns the building, according to state property information. It has an address in Elizabethton.
The storefront at 132 Spring St. used to be home to Corner Pocket T-Shirts and a computer store. It’s now boarded up. Second Level Night Club previously occupied 204 W. State of Franklin Road.
These properties will join more than a dozen others on the board’s agenda this Thursday.
The body will also decide whether to lift capacity limits at the Haven of Mercy homeless shelter, which has been capped at 35 residents for more than a year while the Haven finishes repairs. That work is now complete.