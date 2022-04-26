Hoping for more information, the Johnson City Historic Zoning Commission has delayed its review of renovations to the former Ashe Street Courthouse, a century-old building near downtown.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the commission voted 4-2 to postpone consideration of the project until it can be presented at a special called meeting on May 18. The volunteer board oversees design standards for projects that occur in Johnson City’s historic districts.
Member Jason McCusker is the architect for the project and recused himself.
Bolstered by a $5 million allocation from the state, Johnson City is preparing to renovate the former courthouse with plans to designate at least a portion of the building for business development.
With the state recently lifting time constraints on the use of that grant, staff have said the city hopes to finish the project in either late 2022 or early 2023.
Board member Megan Tewell, who made the motion to postpone, said the application lacked a completed affidavit of ownership, which is a required part of the packet.
“Because the building is owned by Washington County but the project is being completed by Johnson City and its representatives, it seems really important to make sure all permissions were in order,” Tewell said.
Johnson City and Washington County leaders are considering an arrangement in which the city takes over long-term responsibility for the building, either by transferring ownership or through a long-term lease. As of March, that has not been finalized.
Ownership would revert to the federal government if the county does not find a public use for the building.
Because work on the outside would be “extensive,” Tewell said she also wanted more information about how renovations would impact the building’s status on the National Register of Historic Places, which is the federal government’s list of structures considered worthy of preservation.
“Just so we know fully that we don’t have an unintended consequence of passing it,” she said.
The former Ashe Street Courthouse, 401 Ashe St., was built in 1910 and operated as the Johnson City Postal Savings Bank and Post Office until about 1937. The building is one of the few “Beaux-Arts” style structures in Johnson City.
It served as a Washington County courthouse from 1940 to 1985 before reopening as a call center for Washington County 911. The agency stayed in the building for about 30 years and moved out in late 2017. The structure has been vacant since that time.
A single-story addition to the former courthouse facing Earnest Street was built in 1965, which Assistant City Manager Randy Trivette has said clashes architecturally with the remainder of the building.
According to its application packet, Johnson City plans to restore the original 1910 building and demolish the addition built in 1965, which it would replace with a new entrance accessible from Earnest and West Walnut streets. The city would also add an elevator to improve accessibility.