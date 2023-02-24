With its lease set to expire later this year, the Johnson City Development Authority is eyeing a better public use for the the towering parking garage currently occupied by Northeast State Community College.
The JCDA is seeking to have NESCC pay something closer to market rate to rent the property, as well as the JCDA taking a majority of the parking spaces back. Northeast pays $1,000 per month to rent the garage, and is responsible for the upkeep and maintenance of the space. The JCDA is still waiting to receive the college's utilization study for the parking garage, with Board Chairman Hank Carr saying last month they "have every intention of making sure that students have a place to come and get educated."
"But, at the end of the day, (the) John Sevier (Center) and its redevelopment take precedence," Carr said last month.
Redevelopment of the John Sevier Center is a key reason the JCDA is hoping to take back some of the space in the parking garage, as the hope is the building — the tallest in Johnson City — will be home to more shops, restaurants and residential space in the future. Currently, the expectation is the residents of the Sevier Center will be relocated to a new location on South Roan Street, where work will begin on a new apartment complex this year.
"Ideal use would be that we have a safe, easily accessible parking space for anyone who wants to come downtown," JCDA Director Tish Oldham said Friday. "And in doing that we understand that we have to share this with Northeast State."
Oldham said the parking garage is an important component of downtown, especially as parking in downtown has gotten "more competitive." It is currently open to the public weekend evenings, but "it's just not really being utilized at the moment."
"There are options, but we want to make sure it's available but also something that's attractive for people to use," Oldham said. "That's where we're stuck right now."
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.