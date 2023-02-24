Northeast State Parking Garage

The Northeast State parking garage. 

 By JONATHAN ROBERTS PRESS STAFF WRITER jroberts@johnsoncitypress.com

With its lease set to expire later this year, the Johnson City Development Authority is eyeing a better public use for the the towering parking garage currently occupied by Northeast State Community College. 

The JCDA is seeking to have NESCC pay something closer to market rate to rent the property, as well as the JCDA taking a majority of the parking spaces back. Northeast pays $1,000 per month to rent the garage, and is responsible for the upkeep and maintenance of the space. The JCDA is still waiting to receive the college's utilization study for the parking garage, with Board Chairman Hank Carr saying last month they "have every intention of making sure that students have a place to come and get educated." 

