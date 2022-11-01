trustee drop box

This 2021 file photo shows County Trustee Rick Storey demonstrating a  secure drop box for tax payments located outside the Washington County Courthouse.

 Contributed

Local tax season has arrived with Johnson City residents now receiving their annual property tax notices by mail.

City property owners will have until Dec. 31 to pay their tax bills. Penalty and interest will begin to accrue on Jan. 1.

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

