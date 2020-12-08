Ingles Markets has purchased for $4.1 million a long-vacant property in South Johnson City that used to be home to a Kmart and a Kroger.
Washington County property records show Ingles purchased two properties encompassing 1911-1919 S. Roan St. and 1923 S. Roan St. in November for about $2.16 million and $1.94 million, respectively.
Ramon Sanchez-Vinas, a commercial agent and broker who was involved in the sale, said Tuesday that his understanding is that the company plans to tear down the existing buildings and put a new development at the site.
Ingles did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
Sanchez-Vinas said it took a few years to convince the company, which also has a store in Elizabethton, to buy the property, but the growth in that area finally convinced them to do so.
He estimated that property became vacant about 10-15 years ago.
"There's a huge opportunity for that development," he said, adding that it should be a huge boon for the south end of town.
The supermarket chain is buying property in an already busy part of town. A Price Less Foods sits across South Roan Street and a Food City is further down the road.
In 2016, Walmart filed plans with Johnson City to put a new grocery store at the site, tearing down the vacant Kmart store and constructing a new building in its place.
At the time, the plans would have called for a 43,101 square foot store with deli, produce, meat, dairy, frozen food, bakery sections and a pharmacy.
Outside, there would have been a 155-space parking lot and a fuel center.
Currently, much of the commercial storefronts that adjoin the vacant Kmart space are empty, but one, Fantastic Cuts at 1913 S. Roan St., is still there.