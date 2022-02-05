Tom Roberts grew up in Johnson City and always knew he wanted to eventually retire here.
After spending more than 30 years in DeLand, Florida, Roberts heard about a program designed to attract remote workers to Johnson City — one that helped accelerate his return home.
"I miss the mountains, I miss the change in seasons and it's always been home," Roberts said about Johnson City. "I've lived in two or three different places. That's the place where I had all my formative years."
An associate and senior scientist with an environmental consulting firm called E Sciences Inc., Roberts is one of roughly a dozen people recruited to the area through Remote Johnson City, an initiative that offers a series of incentives to remote workers who can move to the area in six months. Applicants must also have an average annual income of at least $50,000 and be at least 24 years old.
Organizers include the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association and the Johnson City Convention and Visitors Bureau.
As of Aug. 7, the program had accumulated $380,000 in funding, with $300,000 coming from Johnson City and the remainder from NeTREP and BrightRidge. Partnership CEO Mitch Miller expects organizers will approach city leaders and BrightRidge to gauge their interest in again funding the initiative next fiscal year.
People accepted into the program attend regular meetups, and Miller said creating an ecosystem of remote workers plays an important role in integrating new members into the community. Miller said new members include people in information technology fields, financial services and health care-related jobs.
The program offers up to $5,000 cash, credit for a new bike or kayak, a free outdoor grill, discounted sporting goods and other perks. As of Jan. 20, program organizers have received 116 eligible applicants and accepted 13 people into the program.
Roberts said he would've moved back to Johnson City without those incentives, but it did act as a form of encouragement. For example, the discount offered at Spark Plaza, a co-working space in downtown Johnson City, is one resource that Roberts hopes could help him establish a new market for E Sciences Inc.
Roberts is a history buff and assisted with the Johnson City's 100th anniversary observance of women's suffrage and the city's sesquicentennial celebration. When he relocates, he hopes to form a group dedicated to exploring the history of Johnson City.
"I wanted to come back home because of that interest in the local history, and then I saw this advertisement for the remote worker program," he said. "So I thought, 'Well that's a great opportunity to do that.'"
Adjustments necessitated by the pandemic made it much easier for Roberts to work remotely. Meetings transitioned to video conferences, and documents that needed to be handled in person could now be signed online.
"I think it was a big paradigm shift in the business world," Roberts said.
Because the transition was so successful, Roberts said, his employer has been more flexible about allowing people to work from home or long distance. Although he will travel back and forth to some degree, that flexibility will allow him to live in Tennessee.
Roberts moved to Johnson City when he was 9 years old, but members of his family have lived here since 1947. His father and grandfather, Loyd "Preacher" Roberts, both taught and coached at East Tennessee State University, and one of Roberts' first memories is spending time on the university's campus.
Although Roberts hasn't yet relocated to Johnson City, a process that has been complicated by COVID-19 and difficulty finding an available house, he's looking forward to doing that soon.
Roberts is traveling to Johnson City with his wife, a respiratory therapist, and two of his school aged kids. Buying a home has been the most complicated part of the move, he noted. Even rental properties are hard to find.
Although Johnson City has grown in the time since Roberts lived here, Florida has also seen a massive influx of people.
"With the seismic shift in people relocating to a lot of Southern states from different places, Florida is just getting more and more populated," he said.
He looks forward to returning to a familiar place — and getting out of the Florida heat.