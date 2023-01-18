Crews work to renovate the exterior of the Ashe Street Courthouse building, 401 Ashe St. Plans call for the city to restore the original 1910 building and demolish a 1,600-square-foot addition facing Earnest Street that was added in 1965.
Crews work to renovate the exterior of the Ashe Street Courthouse building, 401 Ashe St. Plans call for the city to restore the original 1910 building and demolish a 1,600-square-foot addition facing Earnest Street that was added in 1965.
Crews are at work to renovate the exterior of the Ashe Street Courthouse building at 401 Ashe St.
Washington County commissioners voted in June to legally convey the deed for the “Beaux-Arts” style building and three related parcels to the city of Johnson City.
Plans call for the city to restore the original 1910 building and demolish a 1,600-square-foot addition facing Earnest Street that was added in 1965.
The renovation will create a new pedestrian-friendly entrance accessible from Earnest and West Walnut streets.
The terms of the property transfer meet the conditions under which the city has committed to use funds from a $5 million state grant approved by Gov. Bill Lee to refurbish and develop the property for the economic good of the region.
The Ashe Street Courthouse, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was constructed in 1910 as a United States post office for Johnson City on land donated by industrialist George L. Carter. When a new post office opened on East Main Street in 1940, the Ashe Street building was purchased by the county and converted to house court offices.
Both Johnson City Law Court and Chancery Court cases were heard on Ashe Street until 1986, when those offices moved to the newly opened Downtown Center and Parking Garage on Market Street.
After that, the Ashe Street building housed the offices of the county’s 911 service until it moved to a new location in late 2017.