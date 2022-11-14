Local News Graphic

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

 By SARAH OWENS sowens@johnsoncitypress.com

Highland Ridge Properties, LLC, a new, full-service real estate office, is now open in downtown Elizabethton.

Highland Ridge Properties, located at 114 S. Sycamore St., was established by Deborah Sutherland, a long-time Tri-Cities resident.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video