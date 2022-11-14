Highland Ridge Properties, LLC, a new, full-service real estate office, is now open in downtown Elizabethton.
Highland Ridge Properties, located at 114 S. Sycamore St., was established by Deborah Sutherland, a long-time Tri-Cities resident.
Sutherland, who has over 40 years of experience in real estate sales and broker office management, said she is excited about her new downtown location.
Sutherland said that over the years she has developed a strong sense of community and is especially knowledgeable when it comes to selling single-family homes, farms, acreage, mountain land, lake property and log homes.
Sutherland’s years of experience include a background in relocation, commercial properties and as a VIP agent for Freddiemac REO/Foreclosures. She has been been awarded for outstanding performance and has repeatedly won the Century 21 Master Diamond Award among others.
Sutherland said her goal is to offer her clients the best service possible “often times forgotten in this world of computerized real estate.”
Joining Sutherland at Highland Ridge Properties is Andrea Vancliff.
Vancliff has been a licensed Realtor since 2005. She owned and operated her own real estate company, The Stone Mountain Realty, for over five years in Butler before moving to Elizabethton.
Vancliff has extensive experience with buyers and sellers in the purchases of lake, mountain land, and single-family homes.
Vancliff said she understands that buying or selling a home is more than just a transaction, “it's a life-changing experience,” and that's why she is dedicated to providing exceptional personalized service for all her clients.
Sutherland said their goal is to be the best hometown real estate company in the area, “so, whether your plans include buying or selling real estate, please know we are eager to serve you with the expertise that you deserve.”
