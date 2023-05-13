As an adviser told Washington County officials on a conference call last week, Tennessee’s property tax system can be somewhat “counter intuitive.”
Gabe Looney, a property assessment consultant for the University of Tennessee’s County Technical Assistance Service, said that means new home construction doesn’t immediately translate into more property tax revenue for counties now looking to balance tight budgets.
He told the Washington County Budget Committee that with each county in the state on a staggered property reappraisal schedule, property tax assessments often lag behind current market values.
“It can be a complicated issue,” Looney said.
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said that it is also confusing for residents who see all the new residential construction going on around them and believe that county officials “should be rolling in new property tax dollars.”
Falling Behind Market Value
A county-by-county property tax ratio study shows property in Washington County is now being taxed at 65% of its current market value. That is a 35% gap between appraised value (for property tax assessments) and the true market value.
Mitch Meredith, Washington County’s director of finance and administration, has prepared an example for budget makers of what the addition of a single new home means to the county’s general fund.
“For example, a new house that cost $250,000 to build would be appraised at $162,500, which is 65% of $250,000,” Meredith said. “The property is then assessed at 25% of appraised value or $40,625. The general fund tax rate is $0.67 per $100 of assessed value, resulting in a tax of $272.19.”
Meredith also said for the “general county government to receive an additional $1 million of tax revenue in FY24, we would have needed 3,673 houses valued each at $250,000 or 23 apartment complexes each at $25 million, or some combination thereof, to have been added to the tax roll at Dec. 31, 2022.”
Time For New Reappraisals
All 95 counties in Tennessee are required to undergo a countywide reappraisals that are set on four, five or six-year cycles. State-mandated reappraisals are used to set the assessed property tax values of houses and businesses. Residential property is taxed at 25% of its assessed value, while commercial property is taxed at 40% of its assessed value.
Washington County is on a five-year calendar, which means values for homes have largely remained the same since 2019. Property assessors note improvements to properties — by monitoring building permits and on-site inspections — even in years between reappraisals.
Once the reappraisals are completed, local governments are asked to recertify their property tax rates. That requires the property tax rate to be adjusted — based on the amount of new dollars taken in — to match the amount of tax dollars collected under the last tax rate adopted by the county.
It’s considered a hike to the property tax if a government claims new revenues without making such an adjustment to the tax rate.
CTAS says the idea of this process is to allow county appraisals to be adjusted, up or down, to reflect the current real estate market. In reality, while market values continue to change in the time in between mandatory reappraisals, county property appraisals for tax assessments remain much the same.
This is not the case for tangible personal property and public utilities. Those self-reported property types are reassessed on an annual basis. To be fair to all property owners, the state now requires annual ratio studies and equalization be conducted to address that disparity regarding personal property.