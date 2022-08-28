Randy Gilliam

Randy Gilliam with a petition signed by 500 residents opposed to all bitcoin mining in Washington County. He says another 500 names have been collected online.

 ROBERT HOUK/Johnson City Press

A retired preacher is leading a campaign asking Washington County commissioners to rethink the framework of a proposed settlement to a zoning lawsuit involving a bitcoin mining operation in Limestone.

Randy Gilliam, who lives adjacent to the Washington Industrial Park, said he has collected more than 1,000 signatures of local residents who say they don’t want any bitcoin mining in their county.

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

