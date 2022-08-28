A retired preacher is leading a campaign asking Washington County commissioners to rethink the framework of a proposed settlement to a zoning lawsuit involving a bitcoin mining operation in Limestone.
Randy Gilliam, who lives adjacent to the Washington Industrial Park, said he has collected more than 1,000 signatures of local residents who say they don’t want any bitcoin mining in their county.
“This is not an attack on commissioners,” Gilliam said of the efforts of “Fighting Bitcoin,” an organization he helped organize on Facebook that is urging commissioners to ban all cryptocurrency activity in Washington County. “We think they should look at the whole picture of what bitcoin mining means as far as noise, the business climate and to the environment of our county.”
Taking Another Look
Gilliam said he hopes commissioners will agree to put the brakes on a mediated settlement deal that would allow Red Dog Technologies LLC to pack up its bitcoin mining operations in Limestone and move to a yet-to-be-approved site in the the county’s industrial park in Telford.
“Our goal is to alert the people of Washington County to what’s going on and for the commission to do what is best for all of Washington County,” Gilliam said.
Commissioners voted on June 9 to accept a negotiated settlement in a lawsuit the county has pending against BrightRidge and Red Dog regarding the zoning of that site. That decision came before the start of a jury trial for the case that was set to be heard in Washington County Chancery Court on July 11-13.
The settlement framework calls for Red Dog to cease its current operations in Limestone by no later than Dec. 31, 2024.
BrightRidge’s Board of Directors also voted unanimously to accept the terms of the legal agreement, which includes a promise from BrightRidge to extend high-speed internet to residents who have been impacted by Red Dog’s bitcoin operation in the Bailey Bridge Road area.
Concerns About GrandView School
Red Dog has also pledged to move its bitcoin mining from Limestone to a 5-acre tract that the company has agreed to purchase in the industrial park for $31,000 an acre.
Gilliam served as a pastor of a church in West Virginia for more than a decade before he and his wife bought a house and retired to Washington County two years ago. He and his neighbors who live near the industrial park are not happy with the idea of the noise and other environmental and health issues that Gilliam says often accompany bitcoin mining being transplanted to their community.
“We are particularly concerned about the noise and what it will mean for Grandview Elementary School,” said Gilliam, who believes commissioners are looking at a number of tracts inside the industrial park that could be conveyed to Red Dog that he estimates are located between 934 feet to 2,712 feet from the school’s boundaries.
Going Through The Process
While there is no direct agenda item dealing with the bitcoin matter on Monday’s commission meeting, Gilliam said he and members of his group plan to be in attendance to show commissioners their interest in the issue.
Gilliam said he and others also plan to attend all upcoming meetings of county government where the zoning lawsuit and related bitcoin issues are being discussed.
County Commission Chairman Greg Matherly said last week he expects his colleagues to address many of Gilliam’s concerns in the coming weeks.
Matherly said he believes “there will be some changes” to the framework of the legal settlement that will have to come back to the commission for approval. That includes possible amendments to the county’s zoning code and any land transactions involving the BrightRidge/Red Dog lawsuit.
“There’s no appetite to suspend the rules,” Matherly said. “Commissioners have indicated they want this to go through the committee process. These are some things that will have to be kicked around a bit.”