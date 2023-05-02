Washington County’s Grandview Elementary School has been awarded a $10,000 learning environment grant through the Tennessee Valley Authority’s EnergyRight School Uplift program.

The school, 2891 U.S. Highway 11E in Telford, is one of more than 118 schools to have completed the program during the past three years. Its participation has earned it grants for building upgrades and other learning environment improvements.

Tags

Press Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

