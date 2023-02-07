Boones Creek TCAT

Gov. Bill Lee has funded the renovation of the old Boones Creek Elementary School property on Christian Church Road to be renovated as a dual-enrollment TCAT campus.

 By Robert Houk Press Senior Reporter rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com

Gov. Bill Lee announced a major expansion of Tennessee’s workforce development programs in his State of the State speech on Monday.

Specifically, the governor said his administration has prioritized the expansion of Tennessee College of Applied Technology campuses statewide. Lee has proposed spending more than $1 billion in his new state budget to meet that goal.

