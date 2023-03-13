SBA

A recent disaster declaration from the Federal Emergency Management Agency has opened the door to certain organizations being eligible for loans from U.S. Small Business Administration to cover damages associated with a winter storm in December.

The SBA says qualifying private non-profit organizations that do not provide critical services of a governmental nature may be eligible to apply for low-interest disaster loans for losses they suffered during a severe storm that occurred between Dec. 22-27.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.


Tags

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you