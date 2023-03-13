A recent disaster declaration from the Federal Emergency Management Agency has opened the door to certain organizations being eligible for loans from U.S. Small Business Administration to cover damages associated with a winter storm in December.
The SBA says qualifying private non-profit organizations that do not provide critical services of a governmental nature may be eligible to apply for low-interest disaster loans for losses they suffered during a severe storm that occurred between Dec. 22-27.
Eligible organizations located in Washington and 11 other counties covered by the FEMA declaration may apply for the loans. PNP organizations include, but are not limited to, food kitchens, homeless shelters, museums, libraries, community centers, schools and colleges.
The filing deadline to submit an application for physical property is May 8. The deadline for economic injury applications is Dec. 8.
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said last week funds from FEMA will be available to the town of Jonesborough’s water system and other public utilities and entities in the county that suffered service disruptions as result of the subfreezing temperatures recorded in late December.
FEMA officials say funding is now available to the state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe winter storm. In addition to Washington County, Cocke, Coffee, Davidson, Greene, Henderson, Knox, Maury, Perry, Putnam and Shelby counties are included in the disaster declaration.
PNP organizations may borrow up to $2 million from the SBA to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment. The loans come with a 2.375% interest rate with terms up to 30 years.
Applicants are urged to to contact their county’s emergency management officials to provide information about their organization. That information will be submitted to FEMA to determine if that PNP is eligible for a public assistance grant or if it should be referred to the SBA loan program.