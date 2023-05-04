The front of the Ebm-papst fan manufacturing plant in Telford. The company is employing nearly 200 workers at the Washington County Industrial Park site and is looking to add to those numbers with an addition to the plant.
The Ebm-papst fan manufacturing plant in Telford is operating at full capacity in the Washington County Industrial Park site. Company officials are now looking to purchase an adjacent 14.6 acres to expand its operations.
A German fan manufacturer is looking to grow its operations in the Washington County Industrial Park.
Officials with Ebm-papst are in talks with Washington County leaders to purchase a 14.6-acre tract adjacent to its 175,000-square-foot building in the Telford industrial park to expand its manufacturing capabilities. The company, which officially dedicated its new plant in November, is now at full production.
Mark Shiring, president and CEO of Ebm-papst USA, told local officials at the ribbon cutting for the new plant that production of the company’s “next generation of EC motors” is underway at the site and that Ebm-papst is “already in talks” to grow its manufacturing operations to an adjacent tract in the industrial park.
Alicia Summers, the executive director of the Washington County Economic Development Council, told members of the Washington County Commercial, Industrial and Agricultural Committee on Thursday that the company is now asking the county to sell it a portion of a subdivided 37.4 acre tract in the industrial park for that expansion.
Doing so would require the County Commission to delegate authority to the Washington County Industrial Development Board to sell the 14-acre tract. The IDB is expected to take up the land transaction when it meets on May 31.
Summers said the number of additional employees and the amount of the capital investment that will come with the expansion has yet to be determined.
She said the company has indicated it would like to add 100,000 square feet to its Telford manufacturing plant.
“The company had originally thought that 30 acres would be sufficient for its operations and expansion,” she said. “It has since become involved in more projects and would like to increase is footprint at the site.”
The plant is part of the Ebm‑papst Group, which is a 60-year-old family- owned company headquartered in Mulfingen, Baden-Württemberg, Germany. It is a leading, worldwide manufacturer of fans and drives.
It has operated in the United States since 1980. The Telford plant represents the first major new building constructed by Ebm-papst in North America since 1998.
The economic development project in Telford was made possible by a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement Ebm-papst reached with county commissioners.
Summers said the additional land now being requested by Ebm past is a “cash deal” and is not related to a PILOT. She said the exact price and details of the purchase are still being negotiated.