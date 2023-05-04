A German fan manufacturer is looking to grow its operations in the Washington County Industrial Park.

Officials with Ebm-papst are in talks with Washington County leaders to purchase a 14.6-acre tract adjacent to its 175,000-square-foot building in the Telford industrial park to expand its manufacturing capabilities. The company, which officially dedicated its new plant in November, is now at full production.

Press Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

