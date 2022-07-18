Average gasoline prices in Tennessee fell 17.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.09 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations released Monday.
Prices in Tennessee were 50 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stood $1.25 per gallon higher than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel declined 10.8 cents in the last week to $5.54 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Tennessee was priced at $3.39 per gallon over the weekend, while the most expensive was $5.19 a gallon, a difference of $1.80.
The national average price of gasoline fell 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.51 today. The national average was down 47.9 cents from a month ago and stood $1.35 higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
“We've seen the national average price of gasoline decline for a fifth straight week, with the pace of recent declines accelerating to some of the most significant we've seen in years. This trend is likely to reach a sixth straight week, with prices likely to fall again this week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Barring major hurricanes, outages or unexpected disruptions, I forecast the national average to fall to $3.99 per gallon by mid-August.
"So far, we've seen the national average drop for 34 straight days, with over 25,000 stations now back at $3.99 per gallon or less, and thousands more stations will join this week. In addition, we will see several states fall back under an average of $4, the majority being in the South, but that could spread to more states in the weeks ahead.”
