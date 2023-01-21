Eastman Credit Union recently purchased property in Elizabethton for a future, full-service branch location at the corner of West Elk and Williams Avenue.
“We are excited to share this great news with our Elizabethton and Carter County members. At this time, we do not have specifics regarding the construction timeline. When we are ready to proceed with an official groundbreaking, we will make that announcement to the community,” said Kelly Price, president and CEO of Eastman Credit Union.
ECU currently offers membership to most counties in Northeast Tennessee, including anyone living or working in Carter County.
About Eastman Credit Union
Eastman Credit Union, established in 1934, is a not-for-profit financial cooperative headquartered in Kingsport. Serving areas of Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and East Texas, ECU is the 39th largest credit union in the nation. Placing members’ financial needs first, ECU employees focus on exceptional member service and offering products and services that exceed members’ expectations. ECU’s assets are more than $7.5 billion, and the organization serves more than 300,000 members through a network of 34 branches, service centers, and offices; ecu.org; ECU’s Mobile app; ECU’s Card Control app; and over 56,200 surcharge-free ATMs through the Allpoint and Presto! networks. For more information about ECU, visit ecu.org. Funds are federally insured for up to $250,000 by NCUA. Member Equal Housing Lender. Equal Opportunity Employer.