The partnership includes on-demand delivery of fresh floral arrangements in participating localities.
“Food City is committed to providing our loyal customers with the best products and services possible,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer. “Our e-commerce initiatives have really flourished throughout the pandemic, and we’re excited to have the opportunity to expand our partnership with DoorDash to include on-demand delivery of a number of exciting new categories.”
Customers can download the DoorDash app to take advantage of the service, which includes a wide range of grocery items — from everyday essentials to fresh foods and floral arrangements prepared in-store. Once an order is placed, a Dasher will shop your order and deliver it directly to your door.
“This partnership provides our Food City shoppers with the flexibility to continue to receive the top-quality products they enjoy when shopping in person, with the added convenience of on-demand delivery to their doorstep. Customers may choose to do their entire grocery shopping online or simply have items delivered directly to their home,” said Kevin Stafford, Food City vice president of marketing.
Food City also offers GoCart curbside pick-up and online shopping for fresh-made deli items like party trays, special occasion cakes, holiday dinners, grab n’ go sandwiches, and Shortcuts ready to heat and eat meals.
Food City officials said the e-commerce initiatives allow customers to shop from anywhere, at any time with all of the conveniences of shopping in-store, including coupons, Fuel Bucks rewards, and the same selection and prices. Plus, customers receive exclusive online offers and have the flexibility to select their preferred pick-up or delivery method and time. For more information on these programs and other services, visit foodcity.com.