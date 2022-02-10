Food City representatives presented Niswonger Children’s Hospital with a $20,000 donation outside of their North State of Franklin Road store on Thursday, money that hospital will partly use to fund its annual radiothon.
“Any time you can help your community, especially a great organization like Ballad Health and Niswonger, it means the world,” said Jason Johnson, the store manager for the North State of Franklin Food City. “The work that they do at all their facilities, and all their employees that they have — you can’t have a community without them, and so to be able to contribute to that and help them out, it’s a great thing.”
The money was raised from Food City’s charity golf tournament, and other organizations.
“We’re just tremendously grateful for the partnership we have with Food City,” said Jack Simpson, president of the Ballad Health Foundation. “They make it possible for us to treat over 16,000 kids from the Appalachian Highlands right here close at home at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.”
The Niswonger Children’s Hospital Radiothon is the hospital’s most successful fundraiser, and will take place March 3 and 4. It will play on several local radio stations and localtelevision stations.