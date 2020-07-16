Firehouse Restaurant in Johnson City has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 this morning, according to a statement on their Facebook page.
The restaurant will remain closed through the end of the week.
"This morning one of our team members was notified they tested positive for COVID-19," the statement read. "Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our team and guests, we feel it necessary to close temporarily through the remainder of the week."
The restaurant is in contact with the department of health, and said they're following recommended guidelines to "move forward as safely as possible."