Motorists can expect lane closures on Tuesday and Wednesday as BrightRidge continues its infrastructure improvements in the Lone Oak Road and Cherokee Road areas.
The utility said the work will require lane closures from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days.
Lane closures will occur from the Lone Oak intersection with Brook Hollow Road to the intersection with Cherokee Road.
Motorists should prepare for traffic delays when traveling in the area and seek alternative routes when possible. Drivers should always exercise caution when they are in work zones.