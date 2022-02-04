The Department of Media and Communication at East Tennessee State University, in conjunction with Wallace Theater and Action VFX, will host a film competition from Friday, March 4 to Sunday, March 6. The competition will take place at Wallace Theatre, located at 215 East Main Street in Johnson City.
The 52 Film Fest is a 52-hour film competition in Johnson City. Teams of filmmakers will have 52 hours to complete a short film. The teams will work on their films from 8 a.m. on Friday to noon on Sunday. There will be two screenings for completed films on Sunday night at the Wallace Theater, and an awards ceremony will follow the second screening.
“Having participated in multiple weekend film festivals as an actor, I am thrilled to facilitate this event so others can experience the joy and memories that are sure to follow,” said Chris Maloney, the founder of Wallace Theater.
“It's been such a pleasure getting to partner with ETSU over the years,” said Luke Thompson, the chief operating officer at ActionVFX. “One of our biggest local goals as an organization is to support the talent we have coming out of ETSU, so that graduating students don’t have to leave our area to get a job playing at a high level.”
Wallace Theater is an event venue in downtown Johnson City which hosts film screenings, improv theater and standup comedy. ActionVFX is a digital special effects library based in Johnson City which offers high-quality, professional grade digital effects to artists and filmmakers across the film industry.
“It is really exciting to collaborate with the awesome folks at Action VFX as well as the new leadership of the Wallace Theatre,” said Shara Lange, the head of the Radio/Television/Film program of the Department of Media and Communication. “We are thrilled about creating a forum for folks in the region to come together and create. There is a lot of talent here and we want to create more opportunities to share that talent with the community.”
The deadline to register to participate in the 52 Film Festival competition is Sunday, February 20. There is a $52 registration fee. All films that meet the competition criteria and are delivered on time will be eligible for competition prizes. Sponsors of the event include Dos Gatos, Crumb Bakery and Spark Plaza.
The first screening of films will take place at 5 p.m. at the Wallace Theater. A second screening will take place later that evening, followed by the awards ceremony.
For more information, visit www.52filmfest.com or filmfreeway.com/52FilmFest or call 423-439-7572.