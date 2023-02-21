East Tennessee State University is launching the inaugural Appalachian Highlands Economic Forum, an opportunity for those across the region interested in broad topics ranging from economic conditions and forecasts to the housing market and real estate.

There is no charge for the event which will be held 8 a.m. to noon on Friday, March 24, at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

 

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you