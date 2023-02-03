The town of Erwin’s Board of Mayor and Alderman held a meeting on Thursday to discuss the proposal of changes to the town’s alcohol ordinance.
During the meeting, Mayor Glenn White stated that he would be proposing changes to the town’s alcohol ordinance at the next BMA meeting on Feb. 13. His proposal would have the town limit the number of off-site alcohol permits to 12, a number he says meets the state average per town, and any business selling alcohol would have to be at least 400 feet away from schools or churches compared to the current 200-feet requirement.
White made it clear that his proposal would not impact restaurants, as they require an on-premise consumption license instead, and that the town’s current 15 off-site permit owners would be grandfathered in and thus exempt from the change. The proposal, if passed, would only limit future businesses in the area looking to sell alcohol for off-site consumption.
“I ran for mayor in 2020, and I was very blunt about how I felt about the issue. I stated that I wasn’t for alcohol,” said White, “but, I realize also that it’s a constitutional right. The prohibition was renounced in 1933, so people have the right to drink. But, my question is, is that all we can attract is a business with alcohol? We can’t do anything else but that?”
While the board was legally unable to debate the topic amongst themselves at Thursday’s meeting, several community members were given the chance to voice their opinions.
Multiple people pointed out the dangers of alcohol and the negative impacts it can have on an individual and their families, with the first person to speak recounting the trauma he and his own family were put through at the hands of an alcoholic father. Others argued that limiting the number of businesses allowed to sell such beverages would prevent growth in the town.
Several attendees who spoke out against changes posed questions on whether the proposal was based on statistics, or just personal opinions.
“Do we have any statistics that show alcohol related incidents within that 200- to 400-foot radius? Do we have statistics for underage drinking in this town? Why don’t we look at the science instead of the rumors,” said one community member. “Do we have a problem, or are we making a problem?”
Others stated that if people are concerned about the health impacts of alcohol, they should be worried more about health issues such as obesity, drug overdoses and mental health. However, one woman’s rebuttal to these arguments prompted tensions to rise for a brief moment.
“The difference between obesity and alcohol is that obesity is a victimless crime. You kill yourself, its your own decision. Alcohol crimes involve a victim,” she said. “They’re just arguing because their feelings are hurt because they don’t get a bar on every corner of this sweet little city that the community has built. All these people in here stating statistics on obesity and drug abuse, well drugs and alcohol go hand in hand. I mean, come on now, an addict is an addict!”
Mayor White quickly followed with a reminder to all participants to continue the meeting in an orderly fashion. Former Alderman Rachelle Shurtz spoke shortly after, bringing up the 2017 alcohol ordinance amendments reducing the distance requirements to 200 feet and exempting downtown businesses from the limits.
“The people that did vote and chose to vote for that, spoke, and the city spoke and that’s what was passed. I was an alderman when a lot of this stuff was happening, and I do think there has been a compromise, the compromise was the 200 feet,” Shurtz said. “So, are we beating a dead horse here, or is there a problem?”
She also questioned whether there were plans to replace the potential revenue from these businesses if the proposal is passed.
“If we’re going to limit our revenue source, is there an actual strategic plan to bring other revenues in here to help renovate our $11 million Fishery Park renovation that we just turned down a grant for?,” she asked. “If this is not going to be something we’re going to put on the table, do you have a plan for extra revenue for our community to pave roads, to make sidewalks better? Aside from that alcohol, is there a strategic plan for incoming revenue other than grant funds and our property taxes?”
The BMA will meet at 5:30 on Feb. 13 in the Erwin Town Hall to vote on the proposal and answer community questions from Thursday’s discussion. Updates can be found by contacting the town hall at 423-743-6231.
Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.