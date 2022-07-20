A man whose name is immeasurably important to the city and its residents, Louis “Louie” Gump, died overnight Tuesday at 83, according to family members.
Gump was a graduate in economics from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, and, after a stint in the Navy as a destroyer officer, he returned to Johnson City to work in the family finance business.
He started consulting firm Impact Management in Johnson City and took on several philanthropic and quality-of-life improving endeavors, including founding the first hospice in the city and the Hands On! Regional Museum.
One of the achievements he spoke most proudly of was founding the Roan Scholars Leadership Program at East Tennessee State University in 1997, inspired by the Morehead-Cain Foundation program he was a part of while studying at UNC. The ongoing ETSU program offers funding for four years of tuition and fees, books and room and board for qualified students.
The scholarship program has assisted more than 80 students since the first class entered ETSU in 2000.
If Gump’s family name sounds familiar to some residents, they may be living in his ancestors’ neighborhood.
Gump’s great uncle Harry, who jointly owned a clothing store on Main Street with Gump’s grandfather, Louis D., commissioned Hillrise Park, one of the oldest planned subdivisions in Johnson City in 1927.
A neighborhood that now holds 146 houses, Hillrise Park — commonly known as the Gump Addition — stretches between Baxter Street and East Oakland Avenue northeast of downtown.
Louie Gump’s family moved to the neighborhood in 1941, when there were only 10 houses there.
In 2019, he advocated for its inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places, a list of historically significant areas deemed fit for preservation. The Gump Addition was left off the Register after a majority of residents wrote to the agency asking it not be listed.
Frequently a booster of Johnson City, Gump shared his thoughts about Johnson City in a 2019 interview with the Press.
“I’ve got to have some prejudice here, but because I am from here and lived here, I know people, I know about things, I’m really comfortable and have a network, but as I tell people, with the Navy and other travel, I’ve been lucky enough to have been on all seven continents, and I live here by choice, not necessity,” he said. “I like the people, I like the climate, I like the activity, the terrain, the varied activities, the historical significance and geographically you can get from here to just about any place you want to go in the world.”