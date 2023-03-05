The old Washington County Courthouse is a cornerstone in downtown Jonesborough, and one of the first things you’ll notice while visiting. Tennessee’s oldest town has been described by people as something out of a Hallmark movie.
There are few places that capture the spirit of small town America as well as Tennessee’s oldest town.
Downtown Jonesborough is often referred to by visitors as something out of a Hallmark movie, and for good reason. It’s a bustling downtown filled with various shops and restaurants, everything from antique stores and boutiques to seasonally themed gift shops and some of the more unique shops you’ll find like a store selling handmade pens, one that sells crystals and one that sells Christmas decor year-round.
Strolling down the town’s brick sidewalks, it easy to get lost in the beauty of the town’s historic architecture, highlighted by the old Washington County Courthouse and several churches that are well more than a century old.
Main Street itself is home to a wide-array of businesses, with something for everyone to enjoy. Main Street Cafe and Catering, Texas Burritos and More, the Corner Cup, Gigi’s Pantry and the Boone Street Market provide visitors with ample options for grabbing a bite to eat or a cold drink on a hot summer day during Jonesborough Days, the town’s largest festival that occurs annually around the 4th of July.
If you’re new to the area and entering the town from Boone Street, the Jonesborough Visitors Center is a great place to stop and learn a bit more about the area by visiting the museum there, or to pick up some Jonesborough-branded gifts.
Once in downtown, parking on the street can be difficult to find, but oftentimes there is ample parking behind the courthouse or across from Tennessee Hills Distillery, one of the town’s most popular businesses.
When you get onto the town’s main drag, you’ll likely want to at least stick your head in every one of the town’s shops. Mauk’s of Jonesborough is always popular, as are the Crystal Raven, Gabriel’s Christmas, Noelle, East Tennessee Hemp Co., Paul’s Pens Odds and Ends, Jonesborough Antiques & Artisans and the Mill Spring Makers Market. Several new businesses have also set up shop in recent years, including a pet store (Tennessee Tails), a jewelry store (the Silver Raven) and a store that sells organic products like herbs and essential oils (McLeod’s Organics).
And if you’re hoping to check out a boutique (or four), there’s options there, too, with Kaley’s & Co., the Pink Whale, the recently renamed XXX and the newly opened Coal Miner’s Daughter.
There are also plenty of other places to visit and explore, such as the International Storytelling Center, the Chester Inn State Historic Site, the Christopher Taylor House and the Griffin Gallery.
It just goes to show Jonesborough has a little something for everyone.
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.