There are few places that capture the spirit of small town America as well as Tennessee’s oldest town.

Downtown Jonesborough is often referred to by visitors as something out of a Hallmark movie, and for good reason. It’s a bustling downtown filled with various shops and restaurants, everything from antique stores and boutiques to seasonally themed gift shops and some of the more unique shops you’ll find like a store selling handmade pens, one that sells crystals and one that sells Christmas decor year-round.

