If you’ve visited the electronic version of our newspaper lately, you’ve noticed a change of format.
The new Johnson City Press e-edition (www.johnsoncitypress.com/eedition/) is faster, easier to navigate and contains special features that enhance the reader’s experience.
For example, e-readers not only see the full replica of each page in the newspaper, they also have immediate access to photo galleries, graphics charts and videos that accompany articles right from the page.
You also can also click on puzzles, stock listings, obituaries and other features for easier reading, downloading and printing.
“This enhanced product is truly the best of both worlds,” said Johnson City Press Publisher Rick Thomason, who is also president of the newspaper’s parent company, Six Rivers Media LLC. “E-readers have full access to our printed content, as well as the enhancements available only on the web.
“As Johnson City Press and Six Rivers Media continue to evolve, we want our readers to have every advantage available in modern media,” Thomason said. “This new e-edition is another big step in that direction.”
The new enhanced e-edition features two ways to view a page.
“Replica view” allows you to see a full page at once, just like reading the print version. “Live article view” allows you to click an article to read it in long form and access the galleries and other special features. Just select a view from the dropdown menu at the top of a page.
As always, you can move from page to page by clicking the arrows at the side of a page. You can also click the “Pages” button at the bottom to see thumbnail images that allow you to navigate directly to any page.
To access other recent editions in the archive, scroll down from the e-edition home page or click the newspaper symbol at the top of any page.
For a limited time, complimentary access is available to the enhanced e-edition without logging in. Soon, only subscribers to the Johnson City Press — either for home delivery or solely to the electronic version — will have access.
To subscribe, visit JohnsonCityPress.com and click “Subscribe” or contact our Customer Service desk at 423-929-3111. You can also find a link to the e-paper in the top navigation of our home page.
If you are already subscribed and do not have a login, simply contact our Customer Service desk. Our Customer Service representatives also can help you navigate through the changes.