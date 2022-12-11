Kelly Price, ECU's president and CEO.

Kelly Price

 Nathan Mays

Eastman Credit Union members can expect to share another $15 million Extraordinary Dividend in January 2023. Recently approved by ECU’s volunteer board of directors, this payout will bring the new total to $177 million returned to members since it began in 1998.

“We are excited to return this money to our members. This announcement is a direct result of our members’ loyalty, our employees’ hard work, and our board’s leadership,” said Kelly Price, ECU’s president and CEO.

