KINGSPORT — Eastman Credit Union has announced that Debra Bridwell, senior vice president and chief marketing and facilities officer, is retiring after 35 years of service and leadership. A member of ECU’s Senior Management Team since 2005, Bridwell will retire effective March 1.
“We greatly appreciate Debra’s solid leadership and vision,” said Kelly Price, ECU’s president and CEO. “She has significantly influenced ECU’s success. Her focus on developing and cultivating ECU’s brand, from the way we serve our members, our architectural style, and locations, to the messages we share, are all evident and will have a lasting impact on this organization and the communities we serve. In addition, Debra’s insight and expertise cultivated a visual representation of the core values we desired to emulate as a credit union. She’s done an excellent job and will be missed.
“I count it a blessing to have spent most of my career with one of the best organizations in the region and to have had the opportunity to serve employees and members as part of its leadership team,” said Bridwell. “And while I have thoroughly enjoyed working, I am looking forward to retirement and all it holds with joy and enthusiasm.”
In accord with Bridwell’s retirement, Kevin Hill has been named as ECU’s vice president, chief brand officer overseeing various departments, including facilities, marketing, corporate communication, service excellence programs, and ECU Asset Management.
Hill joined ECU in 2005 and was promoted to branch manager in 2008. In 2011, Hill became the manager of ECU’s Marketing department, and the Director of Marketing in 2015. He received his B.S. in Business Admini-stration from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise in 2003 and is a 2011 graduate of Leadership Kingsport.
Additionally, ECU is announcing organizational changes that support the credit union’s continued growth.
Kindle Conkin has been named as corporate communications manager, where she will steward ECU’s corporate communications and government relations. Conkin joined ECU in 2005. She received a B.A. in Communication from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and an M.A. in Organizational Management from Tusculum University.
About Eastman Credit Union
ECU is one of the largest credit unions in the country, with $7.12 billion in assets. ECU is a not-for-profit financial service cooperative serving over 283,000 members at over 30 locations. Credit Union members have access to more than 56,200 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide through the Allpoint™ and Presto!® Networks and a wide range of financial services, including free checking and free online banking. For additional information about ECU, visit www.ecu.org or call 800.999.2328.