KINGSPORT — Eastman Chemical Co. released its third quarter 2021 financial report on Thursday, reaching a new quarterly record for the Kingsport-based company.
“Our third-quarter sales revenue was a quarterly record, reflecting the impact of our innovation and market development initiatives and continued solid underlying demand across most end markets,” said Mark Costa, Eastman board chair and CEO, in a prepared release from the company. “In addition, our earnings remained resilient despite logistics constraints and the acceleration of higher variable costs through the quarter.”
The company recorded more than $2.7 billion in sales for the third quarter of 2021, up from 2020’s over $2.1 billion sales total. Eastman’s net earnings also increased to $354 million for the third quarter, up from $165 million during last year’s third quarter results. Net earnings attributable to Eastman came in at $351 million, up from $161 a year ago.
The third quarter results for free cash flow are $430 million, which is up from last year’s third quarter results totaling $360 million. Meanwhile, cost of sales was over $2.1 million, an increase from 2020’s over $1.6 million third quarter results.
Compared to third quarter 2020, sales revenue increased 28% due to 19% higher selling prices and 9% higher volume/mix. Eastman said in its release on the third quarter results that the increased selling prices were due to higher raw material, energy, and distribution prices. It also said higher sales volume/mix was due to continued recovery in demand across key end markets and products, which enabled “above-market growth, especially in building & construction, transportation, and consumer durables markets.”
“The combination of continued price increases and our growth, cost savings, and execution initiatives is enabling us to offset these rising input costs,” Costa said in the release. “We also remain focused on our cash flow, and although inflation is impacting working capital, we expect full-year free cash flow to approach $1.1 billion.”
Looking ahead, Costa said Eastman looks to see continued growth to offset expected price increases throughout the end of the year.
“Our volume is growing faster than our end markets, particularly for building & construction, consumer durables, and transportation, and we continue to improve our product mix as we grow our higher-value specialty product lines,” Costa said, in part, in the release. “We also remain disciplined on costs as we implement our operations transformation program.”
“As we enter the fourth quarter, we continue to see logistics challenges, supply chain issues for customers, and an acceleration of higher raw material and energy costs. We are implementing price increases across our specialty product lines to offset these higher costs and expect to be caught up early in 2022.”
Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2020 revenues of approximately $8.5 billion. Eastman is headquartered in Kingsport.
For more information, visit www.eastman.com.