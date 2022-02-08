KINGSPORT — Eastman Chemical Co. is assessing the impact of last week’s steam line failure at its Kingsport operation.
The company’s specialty copolyester portion of the plant was the “primary impacted area,” according to a Monday morning update from Eastman. The press release said it will take four to six weeks for the area to fully recover. The company’s four-week spring maintenance shutdown is typically scheduled for late March but has been moved up to start this month, during the repair process.
“I am incredibly thankful that no one was seriously injured during this incident and am grateful to the Eastman team for their quick response to the situation,” said Mark Costa, board chair and CEO, in the release. “It’s because of their dedication and expertise that I am confident that we will restore the site to normal operations safely and expeditiously. We are committed to being a caring and responsible community neighbor and a reliable supplier. We greatly appreciate the support and understanding of our Kingsport community, particularly our near neighbors, and our global customers, as we work through this incident.”
The company is also assessing the financial impact from the steam line rupture.
Eastman will pull forward “fixed and maintenance costs” into the first quarter to cover the financial impact, the release stated. It said the company also expects a “modest impact on sales volume in specialty copolyesters and acetate tow.” However, the release stated, Eastman’s first-quarter earnings per share are expected to be between $2.05 and $2.25. For full-year 2022, the company reaffirms its expectation for adjusted EPS to be between $9.50 and $10 and maintains previously provided segment-level guidance.
What company officials called a “high pressure steam line failure” at Eastman sent noise and vibrations throughout the city on Monday, Jan. 31, at about 7:30 a.m. The company said five people suffered minor injuries. Later that day, Eastman also reported that initial testing of the debris that fell on nearby roofs, cars and yards from the rupture showed that at least some of the material damaged in the event contained asbestos.
Mark Bogle, Eastman’s VP and Tennessee operations site leader, also sent a letter to members of the nearby community following the rupture.
Notification of the steam line rupture did not go out to the community on Jan. 31 “because there was no threat to the community,” Eastman’s Director of Corporate Communications Betty Payne said during a press conference last week. Bogle’s letter addressed the recent debris collection throughout Kingsport, as well as Eastman’s plan to improve its community notification protocols.
“As for information during the event, I am personally committed to doing better,” Bogle said in the letter. “We are going to collaborate with our local officials to review the current process and create a more efficient method to provide information about events at Eastman that may alarm our community.
”At Eastman, we are a company dedicated to continual excellence in safety and that focus will guide our efforts now and into the future. We are committed to making progress so events like these do not occur and if they do, we are committed to providing the information and actions needed by anyone who may be impacted.”
To view the full letter or for more information from Eastman regarding the recent steam line rupture, go to https://www.eastman.com/Company/News_Center/Pages/Steam-Pipe-Failure.aspx.
