Jamie Dove is a small-business owner and farmer in Northeast Tennessee. Other than the four years he spent in the military overseas, the Kingsport native has lived his entire life in this region.
Dove started his first business while still in college at East Tennessee State University. He founded the Main Street Pizza Company in 2009.
The company has locations in the historic downtowns of Johnson City and Kingsport, as well as a counter service pizza, blue plate and homemade ice cream/pie operation called County Line Pie near his farm.
In 2014, Dove started River Creek Farm on a small plot of bottom land on the Nolichucky River in Limestone. The subscription-style farm box distribution system has grown from about 25 members in the first season to almost 400 today.
Dove currently lives on his farm with his partner of 16 years, Elise Clair, his 16-year-old wiener dog, Lee, an old stray cat and five kittens that were rescued from a barn down the road.
More information about his operations can be found at StartTheFarm.com.
WHAT LED YOU TO OPEN YOUR BUSINESSES IN THIS AREA?
I was born and raised in Kingsport. After my time overseas in the military, I came back to attend college at ETSU on the GI Bill. I just fell in love with Johnson City during college, and particularly the Tree Streets.
At that point I knew East Tennessee would have me for a good long time, and started various businesses here.
WHAT DO YOU ENJOY MOST ABOUT BEING IN OUR REGION?
So many things to choose from. As a farmer, I love our deep agricultural roots. I also really enjoy the natural beauty, and proximity to so many outdoor activities.
Also, we have access to Dr. Enuf.
WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR OTHERS LOOKING TO START A BUSINESSES IN THIS TIME OF COVID-19?
Give serious consideration to waiting, unless your business specifically solves a problem or offers a service that is in high demand because of the pandemic. This is on a case-by-case basis of course, but the hard part is the uncertainty.
No one can predict what will happen this fall, or what the medium and long term economic effects will be.
Uncertainty is tough on the economy in general, and we have that in abundance right now. That being said, research, thought and other preparations are things that you can never do enough of, so if you wait for a little while to see how things play out, you definitely don’t have to waste that time. It is hard to be over-prepared for jumping into the task of starting a business.
WHAT ARE THE CHALLENGES THAT YOU AND OTHER BUSINESS OWNERS HAVE FACED DURING THE PANDEMIC?
Being in the restaurant business, we are among the hardest hit. We have to try and strike a balance between customer and employee safety, and keeping the business running and folks employed. The wide range of differing opinions on how to proceed are also proving to be among the most difficult parts of this crisis to manage. No matter what you do, some people will disagree.
WHAT HAS BEEN YOUR PROUDEST MOMENT AS A LOCAL BUSINESS OWNER?
Two things stick out to me. The starting of our farm in 2014, which although a tough “row to hoe” as far as being a financially sustainable enterprise, gave our restaurant (only one at the time) access to some hard-to-get produce, while also raising awareness about the importance of local food to both our economy and environment.
Tied for that was the opening day of our Kingsport location. This made us multi-location, and being born and raised in Kingsport, it felt like a homecoming of sorts.
Elise and I also worked very hard on the design and build out of that location, and still love how it turned out.