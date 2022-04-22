The Executive Committee of the First Tennessee Development District has named Mike Harrison as the new executive director.
In a press release, the organization said Harrison’s background as an executive director, state representative and county mayor, combined with his passion for the region, will help further the mission of the FTDD, which serves as Northeast Tennessee’s economic development organization.
“We are thrilled to welcome Mike back to the region in this role,” said Mayor Joe Grandy, board chair. “He brings experience, enthusiasm, judgment and a broad network both here in Northeast Tennessee, in Nashville and beyond to the organization.”
When Harrison assumes the role on June 1, he will manage all day-to-day operations for the development district’s programs, which include economic and community development, housing, local planning, workforce development and the First Tennessee Area Agency on Aging & Disability.
“I am honored to come back home to Northeast Tennessee to serve the people of this region, and continue the great work of those who have come before me, especially my dear friend, Susan Reid,” said Harrison. “I look forwarding to continuing my efforts to strengthen the partnership between local, state and federal government, and to make Northeast Tennessee the best place to live, work, play and raise a family.”
Harrison currently serves as the executive director of the Association of County Mayors, an affiliate of the Tennessee County Services Association.
Prior to joining the association in 2016, Harrison served as the Hancock County executive (mayor) from 1990 until 2002.
He was elected to the Tennessee General Assembly in 2002 and served the 9th District until 2015.
As a member of the General Assembly, Harrison served as the Chair of the House Finance Subcommittee in addition to serving on the Finance, Ways & Means Committee, the Health Committee and the Joint Pensions & Insurance Committee.
He attended Walters State Community College and East Tennessee State University.
Harrison succeeds Interim Executive Director Susan Reid, a long-time board member and retired executive director of the FTDD.
