Masonry work has begun on a new Dollar General store at the intersection of University Parkway and South Roan Street in Johnson City. The 2,000-square-foot project includes work to improve utilities and traffic infrastructure. The project also features an improved access to the Dollar General and related development at the site.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Press Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you