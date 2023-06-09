Masonry work continues on a new Dollar General store at the intersection of University Parkway and South Roan Street in Johnson City. The 2,000-square-foot project includes work to improve utilities and traffic infrastructure.
Masonry work has begun on a new Dollar General store at the intersection of University Parkway and South Roan Street in Johnson City. The 2,000-square-foot project includes work to improve utilities and traffic infrastructure. The project also features an improved access to the Dollar General and related development at the site.