Butch Eley, who serves as deputy governor and commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Transportation, briefs local government leaders Thursday on the details of Gov. Bill Lee's proposed $3 billion Transportation Modernization Act.
Butch Eley, right, who serves as deputy governor and commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Transportation, speaks to Glen Berry, the manager of the Johnson City Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization, before he briefed local government leaders Thursday on the details of Gov. Bill Lee's proposed $3 billion Transportation Modernization Act.
A top-ranking official in Gov. Bill Lee’s administration told local government leaders Thursday that the governor’s proposed $3 billion Transportation Modernization Act promises to relieve traffic congestion and speed up road construction programs across the state.
Butch Eley, who serves as deputy governor and commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Transportation, said the plan relies on public/private partnerships to construct so-called “choice lanes” on interstates that will free up needed state funds for road and bridge projects.
Eley told members of the Johnson City Metropolitan Transportation Organization Executive Board that the governor understands Tennessee “is at a very critical juncture” when it comes to meeting the state’s transportation needs. He said the state is seeing interstate commute times increase by 60%.
Eley said the impact is being felt in urban, suburban and rural areas of Tennessee.
“When you think about the services that we provide as a state, transportation is one of those that impacts every single person, whether it’s access to education, whether it’s access to getting to the job or whether it’s access to health care,” the deputy governor said. “I mean literally it impacts every person, every day and so we take that seriously. And frankly, we're behind the curve.”
At the same time, Eley said the state is facing a backlog of essential transportation projects totaling nearly $26 billion. He said that is why the governor is looking to what’s happening in states like Florida, Virginia and Texas, where choice lanes have helped to meet pressing needs along congested urban interstate corridors, while freeing up state funds for road projects in other parts of those states.
As Lee did when addressing his transportation plan in his State of the State speech on Monday, Eley emphasized to local officials that choice lanes “are not the same as toll roads.” Unlike toll roads, he said drivers will have the opportunity to choose to use choice lanes that will be constructed through public/private partnerships.
In addition to the proposed $3 billion to build highways in all three of Tennessee’s Grand Divisions, the governor is including another $300 million in the new state budget for local highway projects.
Eley said TDOT is also looking to accelerate the time frame for constructing new highways. He said it currently takes up to 15 years to complete a road construction project, with 11 of those years dedicated to planning and development.
Another part of the governor’s transportation modernization plan involves a 21st century revision of the way state highway projects are funded. Eley said that means increasing the state registration fee now levied on electric vehicles “to create parity” between those driving vehicles with combustion engines and are paying the state’s gas tax and those who drive EVs.
“We're trying to get ahead of the curve and to put a modern approach in place,” the deputy governor said.
Local elected officials told Eley they were supportive of the governor’s new approach to highway construction. Jonesborough Alderman Kelly Wolfe said the plan represented “great creative thinking.”
Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest said he was “most excited” about the idea of accelerating the approval process for local road projects.
State Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, said he and his colleagues in Nashville have seen the Lee administration solicit comments that have been used to tweak in the transportation plan in recent weeks. Hicks, who serves as a member of the state House Transportation Committee, said he believes the governor’s transportation bill will receive a favorable reception on Capitol Hill.
“I have heard questions, but there’s not been very much negative said about the plan,” Hicks said. “All in all it’s a good plan, and legislators feel it’s something we really need.”