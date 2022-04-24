Delta-8, a hemp-derived cannabinoid with a mild intoxicating effect similar to that of marijuana, is likely here to stay in Tennessee.
Tennessee Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland, has amended a bill he filed last month seeking to ban Delta-8 to instead regulate the industry.
Lamberth’s proposed amendment — which passed the House Criminal Justice subcommittee last week — came a week after the committee heard from law enforcement officials and hemp industry advocates in a lengthy meeting that lasted well over an hour.
The committee heard from law enforcement officials who testified about concerns with traffic safety, the strain banning the product would put on crime labs tasked with testing it to determine if it’s legal hemp, a hemp-derived cannabinoid or illegal marijuana, and from hemp industry representatives who spoke to potential regulations they said are both needed and welcome.
The amended bill, which unanimously passed the committee, would prohibit the sale of Delta-8 to anyone under 21 years old, establish a 5% tax on it and requires businesses manufacturing or selling the product to be licensed, along with other requirements such as changes to labeling and child-proof packaging. The regulations apply to other cannabinoids such as Delta-10 and THCo.
Cannabidiol, or CBD, products do not fall under the proposed regulations.
Delta 9 Delivery owners Micah and Cara Roberts put plans to move their hemp dispensary into a bigger, more accessible space and hire their first employee on hold when they heard a ban on Delta-8 products was being debated in Nashville, worried what kind of impact it might have.
After the bill was amended, however, they decided to go ahead with the move, though they still have questions about how things will shake out.
“This makes me wonder do we just shut it down and go to another state and just keep rolling?” Micah Roberts said of his thoughts when he first heard of the proposed ban. “Clearly it works. But, we’re from here, this is our home, we live in Jonesborough, so we figured we’ll take the chance (to move).”
Cara Roberts said there will be changes to the products they carry, but said the decision to instead regulate the industry, rather than ban the products, is a good sign.
“This helps pave the way to help legalize marijuana when it comes, instead of shut the door on this completely,” she said.
Cara Roberts told the Press before the bill was amended that a ban would be a big blow to their business.
“It’s definitely going to keep us from hiring employees,” Roberts said earlier this month. “My husband and I run the store, we were about getting ready to move into a bigger unit in our building and hiring employees, which is our dream — to bring jobs to the area.”
“If the ban happens, that’s probably not going to happen,” she continued.
Cara Roberts told the Press earlier this month that since they don’t grow and process their own hemp, they rely on companies to provide them with a safe, quality product and would welcome more regulations on the industry — requiring things like childproof packaging, adding more information to product labels and product safety standards.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, there were 104 reports of “adverse events” in people who consumed Delta-8 between Dec. 1, 2020, and Feb. 28, 2022. Of those, 55% required evaluation by medical services or hospital admission, with people reporting symptoms such as hallucinations, vomiting, tremors, anxiety, dizziness, confusion and loss of consciousness.
The FDA also reported 2,362 reports of exposures to Delta-8 made to poison control centers nationally, 41% of which involved children younger than 18. Forty percent involved unintentional exposures, the vast majority of which were minors. One pediatric death was attributed to Delta-8 exposure.
Micah Roberts said he encourages anyone with concerns to speak with a doctor, and said Delta-8 — like all intoxicating substances — needs to be regulated and sold at licensed shops.
“We do have people that come into the store because they feel more comfortable going into a hemp store, as opposed to a gas station, especially if they have questions,” Roberts said.
East Tennessee Hemp Co. owner D.W. Cooper said his company started selling Delta-8 less than a year ago, a move he said was prompted by an influx in non-dispensaries selling the product and customers coming to them with questions about it. Cooper said he has customers with terminal and chronic illnesses, such as cancers, who use Delta-8 to improve their quality of life.
“I wouldn’t have a damn thing to do with it if I knew people were going to go out there and get hurt,” Cooper said. “We’re here to help.”
FOR THE LATEST BREAKING NEWS AND UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE JOHNSON CITY PRESS APP